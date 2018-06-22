Trump Toohey: What Was Demi Lovato's Breakout Role?

1. Cher covered FERNANDO by ABBA and if you missed the drums Fernando, we got the song up at Star102Cleveland.com. Now ABBA’s only #1 Billboard Hot 100 hit was a song about a seventeen year old girl who could dance…what’s the name of that song?

(Dancing Queen)

2. PIZZA PIZZA PIZZA! Here on the Jen and Tim Show we got all sorts of pizza because this weekend is PIZZA FEST, it’s happening through Sunday at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. What’s the name of pizza that’s made without tomato sauce?

(White Pizza)

3. Happy birthday to our good friend and online listener, Chris Pratt! He’s known for roles in Parks and Recreation and plenty of action movies lately. Is Chris Pratt over or under 40?

(he turned 39)

4. I’m so over the word REBOOT, but there’s another show that might be coming back! MTV is discussing a reboot of DAR-E-A, that cartoon about a moody teenage girl. Now MTV is responsible for a reboot this year about housemates living in New Jersey and Florida. What show is this?

(Jersey Shore)

5. Demi Lovato just released a new song entitled Sober in which she sings about her difficulties with her sobriety. Now, ten years ago, on June 20th, 2008, Demi Lovato made her breakout role in this Disney movie which stared her alongside the Jonas Brothers at a summer camp. What’s the name of this movie?

(Camp Rock)