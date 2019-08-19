Trump Toohey: What Vegas Hotel Do Donny and Marie Perform At?

1. Our boy Stipe avenged his 2018 loss to Daniel Cormier and regained the UFC championship over the weekend. Is Stipe a heavyweight? Middleweight? Or Flyweight?



Heavyweight



2. The Washington Monument will reopen to visitors on September 19th after being closed for 37 months. When the monument was built, it was the tallest building in the world. Until this tower in Paris was completed in 1889.



Eiffel Tower



3. In a new interview, “Game Of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin calls the finale a “liberation.” He continues, “I don’t think [the TV series] was very good for me. The very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down.” The show, “Game of Thrones”, lasted how many season? 6? 7? Or 8?



8 glorious seasons



4. Marie and Donny Osmond will be honored with a Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Since 2008, which Vegas Hotel has hosted the Osmond duo?



Flamingo​



5. New movie, ‘Good Boys’ came in first at the box office while the Cate Blanchett assisted, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’ debuted at #11. Which author wrote the book, ‘Where’d You Go, Bernadette’?



Maria Semple