Trump Toohey: What Is Vanilla Ice's First Name?

1. We are FOUR days away from the first day of official football! Can you name the free beverage that will pop out of those Victory fridges if the Browns win on Sunday?



Beer/Bud Light



2. Designated Survivor, will survive another day. After being canceled by ABC in May, Netflix just ordered a 10-episode third season for a 2019 launch. Who is the lead actor in Designated Survivor? Tony Danza, Kiefer Sutherland or Liam Neeson?



Kiefer Sutherland



3. Gwyenth Paltrow’s company will settle for $145,000 after selling jade and quartz eggs. The company had misleading claims, and the eggs can be refunded for a full discount. What is the name of the lifestyle brand which Gwyenth Paltrow owns?



Goop



4. Did you hear about this yesterday? A flight that had left Dubai, landed at JFK International Airport in New York and was promptly quarantined due to a mysterious ailment spreading throughout the cabin. Guess who was on that plane? VANILLA ICE! What is Mr. Vanilla/s actual First name?



Robert Matthew Van Winkle



5. ‘Facts of Life’ star Nancy McKeon how played the role of Jo on the show, has been the first celebrity revealed on the next season of Dancing with the Stars. Her professional dancing partner? Val Chemerkovsky. Val has 2 Mirrorball trophies. Can you name either of his celebrity partners with which he won?



Rumor Willis – Season 20

Laurie Hernandez – Season Season 23