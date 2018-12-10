Trump Toohey: What Team Was Delly On During 2016-2018?

1. The Browns won yesterday! Final score against the Carolina Panthers was 26-20 at First Energy Stadium. The Browns have won how many regular season games this season? 4? 5? Or 6?



5

2. Guess whos back? DELLY! Matthew Dellavedova is back on the Cleveland Cavaliers! Which team was he on for the last two years?

Milwaukee Bucks

3. Meryl Streep is going to be a grandmother! Congratulations! She will play the role of a grandmother in the second season of this beloved HBO show starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Big Little Lies

4. Three-hundred-and-50 layaway accounts at a Nashville Walmart have been paid off by Kid Rock. The musician said on Twitter that he was following the lead of director Tyler Perry, who did the same at two Walmarts in Georgia. Grammy or No Grammy for Kid Rock? He’s been nominated 5 times.

NOPE

5. Ralph Breaks the Internet is the number 1 movie again - followed by The Grinch and the Rocky sequel Creed 2. Which actor played the role of Apollo Creed in the original Rocky film back in 1976? Yes he’s also the same actor that played a club pro and former golf star who lost his right hand after an alligator attack in Happy Gilmore.

Carl Weathers