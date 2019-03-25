Trump Toohey: What Team Did The Tribe Take On In 2018's Home Opener?

1. Shaquille O’Neal is the new spokesman for Papa Johns. Name any topping available at Papa Johns.



2. Aldi is bringing back their mimosas in a bottle- they cost $9 and will come in two flavors. So a mimosa is usually the combination of O.J. and this bubbly alcoholic beverage.



Champagne (Sparkling wine)



3. “Us” opens up at #1 with a spicy 70 million dollars. The movie stars Lupita Nyong’o. Lupita won the 2014 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for this Steve McQueen movie starring Brad Pitt.

12 Years A Slave



4. Corey Kluber was announced as the Cleveland Indians opening day starter against the Chicago White Sox. Which team did we play against in 2018’s Home Opener? The Kansas City Royals OR the Minnesota Twins?



Kansas City Royals



5. GOT fans, there’s now Game of Thrones Monopoly! Time to play a round of PICK THAT PROPERTY! Which one of these is NOT red-colored property: Indiana Avenue, Kentucky Avenue or Florida Avenue?

Florida Avenue