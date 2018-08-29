Trump Toohey: What Team Did Kevin Love Play On Before The Cavaliers?

1. Look out Bugs Bunny, Warner Brothers are currently developing a feature-length animated film based on the Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. The current title for the project is ‘Coyote vs. Acme’. Wile E. Coyote’s Looney Tunes nemesis is this little guy who usually goes ‘BEEP BEEP’.



(Road Runner)

2. We’re days away from the Labor Day weekend and there’s plenty to do in Cleveland such as Oktoberfest! Details about the Cleveland Oktoberfest are up at star102cleveland.com. Can you spell ‘schnitzel’



(S-C-H-N-I-T-Z-E-L)

3. The new Kevin Love line at Banana Republic has a release date – the BR/K-Love 18 line will be available on Sept 18. Where did Kevin play professional basketball prior to coming to the Cavs? The New York knicks? Minnesota Timberwolves? Or Denver Nuggets?



Minnesota (Jen missed this won!)

4. H-B-Oh Wow! HBO announced that it will be winding down its late night adult programming. The reason? Nobody’s watching it! According to HBO, there’s more of a demand with their original shows. HBO stands for what?



(Home Box Office)



5. MICHAEL JACKSON WOULD’VE BEEN 60 YEARS OLD TODAY. WE ARE ALL VERY FAMILIAR WITH HIS ALBUM THRILLER FROM 1982. 7 SONGS WERE RELEASED AS SINGLES FROM THAT ALBUM. WHICH SONG WAS THE FIRST TO BE RELEASED AS A SINGLE? BILLIE JEAN? BEAT IT? OR THE GIRL IS MINE?



THE GIRL IS MINE (Jen missed this won!)