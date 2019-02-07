Trump Toohey: What Streets Form The Intersection By The West Side Market?

1. Baker Mayfield was named Cleveland's Professional Athlete of the Year at Wednesday night's 19th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. He plays which position for the Cleveland Browns?



QB



2. SPOILER ALERT: The Masked Singer unmasked the Raven who was, SPOILER: Ricki Lake. Ricki Lake might be best known for her tabloid talk show which aired from 1993-2004. What was the name of that show?



Ricki Lake



3. Sharon Osbourne tweeted yesterday “…Ozzy was admitted to hospital following some complications from the flu. His doctors feel this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.” We wish him the best. What was the name of their reality show, that aired on MTV from 2002-2005?

The Osbournes



4. New music is coming from Pink! The song ‘Walk Me Home’ is coming out in two weeks, while her new album ‘Hurts To Be Human’ drops in April. Which Pink song starts with the lyrics, ‘Right from the start/ You were a thief, you stole my heart’



Just Give Me A Reason



5. There are some proposed changes to the West Side Market that were submitted this week. It would turn the produce part of the market into the “Makers and Farmers Hall”. The West Side Market is location on the corner of which two streets?

W 25th and Lorain Ave