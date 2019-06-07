Trump Toohey: What Is The State Flower of Ohio?

1. Happy National Donut Day! All we need you to do is name any donut.



Lots of Options



2. Check this out: We could already add songs to our IG stories, but now we can spruce thing up a little more with the lyrics. After you select your song, your lyrics will pop up. THEN, it’s up to you to do the customizing. IG stands for thissocial media platform.



Instagram

3. A candle company in Indiana has an “Ohio” scented candle - problem is, it’s unscented, and on the candle it says “Not much to see. Not much to do. Welcome to Ohio, the unscented candle.” Really the candle should smell like our state flower, which is this flower.

Scarlet Carnation

4. Amazon launches ‘StyleSnap,’ which is basically, ‘Shazam for clothes.’ Time to play a round of Choose That Clothing! This dress species became popular after World War 1 for the ‘elite woman’. These dresses are perfect for parties.

Cocktail Dress

5. New to Netflix today is Season 3 of Designated Survivor. In Designated Survivor Kiefer Sutherland’s character becomes the president after being WHICH U.S. Secretary?

U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development