Trump Toohey: What Is The Snowiest Month in Cleveland?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 12/6/18

December 6, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey

1.      FanSided has done its annual rankings of the 250 best fandoms in the world, and Browns Fans were ranked #1.  Maybe it has to do with the fans that sit in the east end zone at First Energy stadium, That section of the stadium is knows as this…  

 

 

 


Dawg Pound


2.      Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be hosting the 76th Golden Globes! Currently Andy Is starring on what Fox comedy?

 

 

 


Brooklyn Nine Nine 

 ​
3.      Snow machines are already being fired up in Northeast Ohio.  Boston Mills/Brandywine officials say they started making snow on Tuesday making that the earliest snowmaking in recent history.  On average, what is the snowiest month in Cleveland?  December?  January?  February?  

 

 

 


January on average 18.7 inches  
February – 14.9 inches  
December – 14.1 inches


4.      New programs on Netflix tomorrow include Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Jennifer Aniston’s Dumplin’. Already out on Amazon is the second season of award winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Starring which actress as Mrs. Maisel?

 

 

 

 

Rachel Brosnahan
5.      Fortnite fans get excited - soon you’ll be able to create your own island. Can you name any of the three different game modes available in the game Fortnite?  

 

 

 

 

Battle Royale  
Save the World  
Creative

Tags: 
trump toohey

Recent Podcast Audio
Tri C Alex Johnson WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle Calls In About His Inventionasium! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman, November 30th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jason and Jane Middaugh Talk About Their Homemade LEGO Christmas Story House Design WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview The Couple Who Went Viral Due To Baker Mayfield! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mr. Kringle from The Inventionasium Stops By The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes