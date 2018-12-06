Trump Toohey: What Is The Snowiest Month in Cleveland?

1. FanSided has done its annual rankings of the 250 best fandoms in the world, and Browns Fans were ranked #1. Maybe it has to do with the fans that sit in the east end zone at First Energy stadium, That section of the stadium is knows as this…



Dawg Pound



2. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be hosting the 76th Golden Globes! Currently Andy Is starring on what Fox comedy?



Brooklyn Nine Nine

​

3. Snow machines are already being fired up in Northeast Ohio. Boston Mills/Brandywine officials say they started making snow on Tuesday making that the earliest snowmaking in recent history. On average, what is the snowiest month in Cleveland? December? January? February?



January on average 18.7 inches

February – 14.9 inches

December – 14.1 inches



4. New programs on Netflix tomorrow include Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle and Jennifer Aniston’s Dumplin’. Already out on Amazon is the second season of award winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Starring which actress as Mrs. Maisel?

Rachel Brosnahan

5. Fortnite fans get excited - soon you’ll be able to create your own island. Can you name any of the three different game modes available in the game Fortnite?

Battle Royale

Save the World

Creative