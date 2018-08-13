Trump Toohey: What Show Did Amanda Bynes Star In On Nickelodeon?

1. In sad news, according to reports, Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill.” Online news outlet Showbiz 411 says the 76-year-old singer is surrounded by friends and family members, who are preparing for her death. Aretha is known as the “Queen of ____.”



Soul



2. Destination Cleveland announced the location of its newest 'Cleveland' sign, this one along the Cuyahoga River at The Foundry. The latest white script Cleveland sign marks the sixth of its kind. Can you name any of the other locations?



Edgewater Park, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Euclid Beach Park, the North Coast Harbor and Tremont



3. “The Meg” dominated the box office over the weekend pulling in $44.5 million. The move centers around a 70 foot shark and the character Jonas Taylor, which is played by this actor.

Jason Statham



4. Amanda Bynes’ conservatorship was extended by 2020. According to the family attorney, Bynes and her family are on such good terms and happy with Amanda's life and future, that it’s the last thing on their minds,". Amanda Bynes was the star of her own sketchy comedy and variety show on Nickelodeon which was called what?

(The Amanda Show)



5. British actor Idris Elba is speculated to be the next James Bond, but tweeted last night ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’…WHAT DOES THAT MEAN?! There have been six Bonds over the years including Sean Connery and Daniel Craig. Can you name TWO of the Four Bond movies which starred Daniel Craig?

(Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre)