Trump Toohey: What New Ride Came To Cedar Point In 2013?

1. Kraft wants to give you a Mother’s Day gift - by paying for your babysitter bill for Mother’s Day. Starting on Sunday, you can upload their receipt or proof of payment to Kraft's "Mother's Day Away" website. The brand will then reimburse parents for up to $100 per submission. According to that fantastic blue box, how long do you boil those Kraft Mac n Cheese noodles? 3 min? 7-8 minutes? 15 minutes?



7-8 minutes

2. Today’s the first Walnut Wednesday: a weekly food truck lunch event that happens every Wednesday in Perk Park. It’s time to play a round of Name That Nut! This creamy white kernel comes from down under and might be used in a cookie.

Macadamia

3. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber have been teasing a new collaboration and now they’ve finally confirmed the track, called “I Don’t Care”. We’ll have it for ya Friday morning! They both have at least one Grammy win to their name, but who has more Grammys? Beebs? Or Edddie boy?

Ed – 4

Beebs – 1

4. Cedar Point has added metal detectors to Steel Vengance. It’s just another effort to make sure that you aren’t bringing anything onto the ride. Steel Vengeance is the newest coaster in the park built in 2018. There were two other coasters built at Cedar Point since the year 2010. The Valravn in 2016, and this ride in 2013.

Gatekeeper – 2013

5. Disney announced three Star Wars movies slated for 2022, 2024 and 2026. What is the name of Star Wars: Episode 1 released in 1999?

The Phantom Menace