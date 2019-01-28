Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked?

1. The NFL Pro Bowl was yesterday - and there were 4 Browns players on the winning team. Would that make the winning team the NFC? Or the AFC?



AFC

2. Last night was the LIVE version of Rent on Fox. In the song “Seasons of Love”, how many minutes and moments so dear measure a year?



525,600



3. Boy Band Birthday day is today. Joey Fatone and Nick Carter both have a birthday today! Who’s older? Joey? Nick?



Joey – 42

Nick - 39



4. Wicked is celebrating its 15th year with a re-release of the musical soundtrack. While Glinda is the Good Witch, what is the name of the Wicked Witch of the West in Wicked?



Elphaba



5. Halsey fans are going to want to tune into “Saturday Night Live” on February 9th. Halsey will be doing double duty on the show, serving as both the host and musical guest. Being a member of the 5 timers club, hosting SNL at least 5 times, is a huge deal. 20 celebs are on that list. Can you name the most recent celeb to make the list? Jonah Hill? Scarlett Johanson? Or Dwayne Johnson?



Jonah Hill