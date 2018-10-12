Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of Steve Carrell's Character In The Office?

1. BROWNS PLAY THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS THIS SUNDAY AT 1PM AT FIRST ENERGY STADIUM. THEY CURRENTLY HAVE 2 WINS, 2 LOSSES AND ONE TIE. CAN YOU TELL ME WHICH TEAM THEY TIED?



STEELERS



2. There have been rumors of a reboot of The Office, but in an interview Steve Carrell said that his character was “predicated on inappropriate behavior….I just don’t know how that would fly now.” Give me the name, first and last, of Steve Carrell’s character on The Office.



Michael Scott



3. The Cleveland Browns will be selling stuffed animals…not of a dog, but of a possum! The Rally Possum has become a symbol of the Browns this season. Let’s play a round of ‘Which Marsupial am I?” My name means large foot, I’m indigenous to Australia and my kid would be called a ‘joey’.



Kangaroo



4. The movie “First Man” is out this weekend. It’s a look at the life of THIS astronaut, played by Ryan Rosling, and the legendary 1969 space mission that made him the first man to walk on the moon.



Neil Armstrong



5. The Cavs have tweeted out their first hype video of the season with their new motto #BeTheFight. What was the Cavs slogan/motto during their championship run in 2016? Rally Together? All In? Defend the Land?



ALL IN or ALL IN 216