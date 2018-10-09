Trump Toohey: What is the Name of Scott Wilson's Character on 'The Walking Dead'

1. YOUR CLEVELAND BROWNS DEFEATED THE BALTIMORE RAVENS YESTERDAY IN OVERTIME ACTION, 12-9. WHO IS THE STARTING QUARTERBACK FOR THE CLEVELAND BROWNS?



BAKER MAYFIELD



2. THE CLEVELAND INDIANS PLAY TODAY AT 1:30PM AT PROGRESSIVE FIELD IN PLAYOFF BASEBALL ACTION. WHO DO THEY PLAY?



HOUSTON ASTROS



3. IT’S OFFICIAL, BEN AND JEN ARE DONE. AFTER THREE YEARS OF SEPARATING, BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER GARNER ARE DIVORCED. Jennifer Garner rose to fame in 2001 when she played the role of Sydney Bristow on this show on ABC.

Alias



4. AS EVERYONE WAS TALKING ABOUT “A STAR IS BORN” OVER THE WEEKEND, IT DID NOT DOMINATE THE BOX OFFICE. IT PULLED IN $43 MILLION DOLLARS, GOOD ENOUGH FOR SECOND PLACE, WITH VENOM COMING IN FIRST AT $80 MILLION DOLLARS. WHICH MOVIE WAS IN FIRST PLACE LAST WEEKEND? SMALLFOOT? NIGHT SCHOOL? OR THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS.

NIGHT SCHOOL



5. "Walking Dead" actor Scott Wilson has passed away due to complications from leukemia. He was 76 years old. What was his character’s name on the show “THE WALKING DEAD”?



Hershel Greene