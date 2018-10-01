Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of The Movie Starring Cameron Diaz based on Jodi Picoult's Most Famous Novel?

1. OH BABY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE TICKETS ARE UP FOR GRABS TODAY AND WE’RE SO EXCITED HE’S COMING BACK TO TOWN! Justin Timberlake is married to who?



Jessica Biel



2. BUD LIGHT IS SELLING MINI VICTORY FRIDGES FOR ALL. THEY ARE $200, BUT ARE CURRENTLY OUT OF STOCK. WHICH TEAM DID THE BROWNS BEAT ON SEPTEMBER 20TH TO OPEN THE LEGIT VICTORY FRIDGES AROUND CLEVELAND.



NEW YORK JETS



3. Tim Allen said that Toy Story 4 is ‘so emotional he couldn’t even get through the last scene’. Tim Allen voices Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story. But who voices Buzz Lightyear’s love interest Jessie?



Joan Cusack



4. “Night School”, starring Kevin Hart, is the #1 movie in America. In the movie “The Secret Life of Pets”, which character does Kevin Hart voice?



Snowball



5. For those that read, Jodi (PEE-CO) Picoult has a new book out tomorrow called ‘A Spark of Light’. Her most popular book was turned into a 2009 drama which stared Cameron Diaz and Alec Baldwin. What is the name of this book and movie?



My Sister’s Keeper