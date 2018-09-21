Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Microsoft Office Paperclip Virtual Assistant?

The Cleveland Browns beat the Jets yesterday! The next game is happening on the 30th at the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders are located in which state?

(California)

Ashton Kutcher hit a man with his car accidentally. There were no injuries, and all Ashton did was take a photo with the man he accidentally hit. Which camera brand has Ashton Kutcher teamed up with for advertisements? Sony, Nikon or Canon?

(Nikon)

Martin Sheen said he’s game on for a West Wing Reboot! On The West Wing, Martin Sheen played Josiah Bartlet. What was Bartlet’s job in The West Wing?

(President)

Box Office Mojo is predicting ‘The House With A Clock In Its Walls” to debut at #1 at the weekend box office. The family fantasy film stares Jack Black and Cate Blanchett. Jack Black plays the lead panda in the Dreamworks Animation series Kung Fu Panda. What is the name of Jack Black’s character? Po, Li, Kai or Bae?

(Po Ping)

Alexa will soon have a ‘rudimentary form of emotional awareness’. She’ll be able to hear your whispers and frustrations, or also hear sounds like breaking glass or a smoke alarm. What is the name of Microsoft Office’s virtual assistant? Hint: he’s a paperclip

(Clippy/Clippert)