Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of Jim Parson's Character on 'The Big Bang Theory'?

1. We found out yesterday that the Cleveland Indians will play the Chicago White Sox in the home opener in 2019 on April 1st. The Tribe plays at Progressive Field, formerly known as ____ field from 1994-2008.



Jacobs



2. The Big Bang Theory is going to end with a bang next May! The show is officially ending in May of 2019. What is the name of the character played by Jim Parsons?

(Sheldon Cooper)

3. George Clooney came in at #1 on the Forbes’ Highest Paid Actors list. He made $239 million between June 2017 and June 2018. Most of his money came from his tequila brand and endorsement deals. Which actor do you think is the 2nd highest-paid actor of 2018? It’s either The Rock, Robert Downey Jr. or Christ Hemsworth?

(The Rock -2nd; 124 million(Downey Jr. – No. 3; 81 million, Chris Hemsworth – No. 4; 64.5 million)

4. Hulu is in the works of a Veronica Mars revival starring Kristen Bell! This teen mystery drama ran from 2004-2007 and also had a 2014 feature film. What is Veronica Mars’ profession in the television series?

(Private Investigator / Detective)

5. “America’s Got Talent” may not have been officially renewed for a 14th season yet, but it looks like it’s a go since creator/executive producer Simon Cowell is locking in as a judge again. He will also keep acting as executive producer on the show. Now let’s think back to Season 1. Can you name any one of the three judges from the initial season?

Brandy Norwood

David Hasselhoff

Piers Morgan