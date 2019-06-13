Trump Toohey: What Is The Name Of The First Spice Girls Album?

1. Season three of “Stranger Things” kicks off next month and Nike is celebrating with a new line inspired by the show. The collection of sneakers and clothing is all retro-looking from this decade in which the show is set. Is it the 1970s? 1980s? 1990s?



1980s



2. The Cavs have hired University of California, Berkeley woman’s head coach Lindsay Gottlieb to be an assistant coach. Who was the head coach of your Cleveland Cavaliers when they won the NBA Championship in 2016?



Tyronn Lue



3. Aw man! Justin Bieberrecently challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC cage match via Twitter. Well, it turns out Justin was just joking. Backing down is probably a good idea. Especially if Tom Cruise is anything like his character Ethan Hunt from this movie franchise.



Mission Impossible



4. Netflix Renewed ‘Russian Doll’ for a second season, the show stars Natasha Lyonne who plays which character on Orange Is The New Black?



Nicky Nichols



5. An animated spice girls superhero movie is in the works and it will feature Victoria Beckham! What is the name of the Spice Girls’ first album that included the iconic pop songs ‘Wannabe’, ‘Say You’ll Be There’ and ‘2 Become 1’?



Spice