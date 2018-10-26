Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of the Cat In Sabrina The Teenage Witch?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/26/18

October 26, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      Starbucks has a new Halloween drink -it’s called the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino.  The blended drink starts with a purple blend of “toad’s breath” which tastes like the orange crème Frappuccino. It has a swirl of “bat warts” added (chia seeds) and is topped with vanilla whipped cream.  Is a Frappuccino a hot, or cold beverage?  

 

 


COLD


2.      Alfonso Ribeiro doesn’t see “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” making the reboot list.  One reason is that James Avery, the patriarch of the family, died in 2013.  James Avery played the character often called Uncle ___ on the show.  

 

 

 


Phil


3.      VEGAS BABY! Lady Antebellum is the latest music group to announce a Las Vegas Residency. Our Kind of Vegas will take place at the Palms Casino Resort. In 2009 they released THIS hit song which opens with the lyric, “Picture Perfect Memories”

 

 

 


Need You Now


4.      Sofia Vergara tops the list of highest-paid TV actresses for the seventh year in a row.  By the way, over half her $42-point-5 million dollar payday comes from her endorsement deals.  Also a big chunk of that total is from playing this character on “Modern Family”.  

 

 

 


Gloria Delgado-Pritchett


5.      New arrives on Netflix today include Castlevania: Season 2 and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. What is the name of the black cat that Sabrina owns in Sabrina: The Teenage Witch? 

 

 

 


Salem Saberhagen

