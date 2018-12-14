Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of Buddy The Elf's Dad?

1. Your Cleveland Browns play this weekend, but not on Sunday. Tomorrow night. 8:20pm. In Denver, against this team.



Broncos



2. ICYMI: Def Leppard, Stevie Knicks, Janet Jackson and The Cure and others were announced yesterday as members of the Rock Hall’s Class of 2019. Which song from The Cure starts off with the lyric, “"Show me, show me, show me how you do that trick”



Just Like Heaven



3. Rumors have it that Maroon 5 aren’t finding anyone who wants to join the stage with them for the Super Bowl Halftime show! Not many artists do it alone these days, the latest being Lady Gaga in 2017. Which one of these bands performed solo without featured guests? The Who, No Doubt, Aerosmith



The Who



4. You may recall that Cybill Shepherd’s self-titled CBS sitcom was shockingly canceled back in 1998 despite strong ratings. In a new interview, Shepherd says that Les Moonves canceled the show after she denied his advances. What was the name of that TV show, Starring Cybil and Bruce Willis, which ran from 1985-1989?



Moonlighting



5. Some Cavs players headed to the Cleveland Clinic to pass out gifts and take photos - best part? Kevin Love dressed as Buddy the Elf. In the movie “Elf”, what is the name of Buddy the Elf’s dad? Played by James Caan. First name only will do.



Walter