Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of B.D. Wong's Character on Law and Order SVU?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 10/24/18

October 24, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.      If you plan on heading to the First Pour party at Great Lakes Brewing Company this Thursday, you can get a ride for 50% off from LYFT.  When we say “first pour” this Thursday, we’re talking about which Great Lakes beer?  Dortmunder?  Christmas Ale?  Burning River?  

 

 


Christmas Al3
2.      Mookie Betts stole a base last night in Game 1 of the World Series, and that means free Tacos for everyone.  Because for the 11th straight year Taco Bell is running a promotion that gives America free tacos if a member of either team playing in the World Series steals a base during any of the seven games.  Of course, you cannot redeem said free Doritos Locos Taco until Wednesday, November 1st between 2-6pm.  Which team does Mookie Betts play for?  The Boston Red Sox?  Or L.A. Dodgers?  

 

 

 


Boston
3.      Mariah Carey just revealed on “Today” that she is going to be a mentor on NBC’s “The Voice” this season.  Besides Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, can you name either of the other two judges/coaches on this season of The Voice?  

 

 


Kelly Clarkson  
Jennifer Hudson
4.      It’s officially been 20 years since Britney Spears released …Baby One More Time, a song that catapulted Britney into fame. Which of these classic Britney hits came from that same album? Toxic, (You Drive Me) Crazy or Oops, I Did It Again? 

 

 

 


(You Drive Me) Crazy


5.      Happy 58th birthday to actor B.D. Wong! What is the name of his character on Law and Order?

 

 

 


Dr. George Huang

