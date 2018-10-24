Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of B.D. Wong's Character on Law and Order SVU?

1. If you plan on heading to the First Pour party at Great Lakes Brewing Company this Thursday, you can get a ride for 50% off from LYFT. When we say “first pour” this Thursday, we’re talking about which Great Lakes beer? Dortmunder? Christmas Ale? Burning River?



Christmas Al3

2. Mookie Betts stole a base last night in Game 1 of the World Series, and that means free Tacos for everyone. Because for the 11th straight year Taco Bell is running a promotion that gives America free tacos if a member of either team playing in the World Series steals a base during any of the seven games. Of course, you cannot redeem said free Doritos Locos Taco until Wednesday, November 1st between 2-6pm. Which team does Mookie Betts play for? The Boston Red Sox? Or L.A. Dodgers?



Boston

3. Mariah Carey just revealed on “Today” that she is going to be a mentor on NBC’s “The Voice” this season. Besides Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, can you name either of the other two judges/coaches on this season of The Voice?



Kelly Clarkson

Jennifer Hudson

4. It’s officially been 20 years since Britney Spears released …Baby One More Time, a song that catapulted Britney into fame. Which of these classic Britney hits came from that same album? Toxic, (You Drive Me) Crazy or Oops, I Did It Again?



(You Drive Me) Crazy



5. Happy 58th birthday to actor B.D. Wong! What is the name of his character on Law and Order?



Dr. George Huang