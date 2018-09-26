Trump Toohey: What Is The Name of The Alleged Murderer In "Making A Murderer"

1. Well, Bill Cosby is in jail. The 81-year-old disgraced entertainer has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison. In the 80’s and early 90’s, he played the role of ___ Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show’.



Cliff



2. Making a Murder is coming back to Netflix with a 10-episode part two. The show follows the troubled life of a man who claims innocence in a murder. What is the name of this man?



Steven Avery



3. Last night was night two of the Season 27 Premiere of Dancing with the Stars. By the way, SPOILER ALERT, Nikki Glaser went home. ThisAmerican Figure skater won last season’s Athletes edition of Dancing with the Stars.



Adam Rippon



4. Remember that 2000 American dramedy “Almost Famous”? Apparently the film is being adapted for a Broadway play! Which actress played the role of Penny Lane and won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress? Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Anniston



Kate Hudson



5. Michael Kors’ company bought Versace for a deal worth more than $2 Billion. This member of the Versace company was the one responsible for the deal.



Donatella Versace