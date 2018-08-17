Trump Toohey: What Movie Did Aretha Franklin Play Mrs. Murphy In?

1. The quest for a Super Bowl for your Cleveland Browns continues tonight as they play the Buffalo Bills at First Energy Stadium. When is the last time the Browns were in the Super Bowl? 1986? 1971? Or never?



NEVER



2. Happy Thrift Store Day! Grab a cheap sweater on us. Which of these rappers went #1 with a song called ‘Thrift Shop’? Jay-Z? Macklemore? Or Kanye West?



(Macklemore)



3. And the highest paid actress of 2018 is…Scarlett Johansson! She raked in $40-point-5 million, mostly thanks to her role as Black Widow in this 2018 film.

Avengers: Infinity War



4. The dating app Bumble is launching an investment fund for women. The new initiative will focus on early-stage investments in businesses founded and led by women! Now Bumble is valued at more than $1 Billion since its official December 2014 launch, partially because of thisgroundbreaking feature.

(Only female users can make the first contact with matched male users)

5. Yesterday, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin passed away in Detroit at the age of 76. The world has been celebrating her legacy over the last twenty-four hours, examining the life and music of a legend. In 1980, Aretha Franklin starred in a movie alongside Carrie Fisher and Ray Charles. In the movie, Aretha plays Mrs. Murphy. What movie is this?

(Blues Brothers)