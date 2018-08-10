Trump Toohey: What is The Most Popular Website on the Internet

1. BROWNS ARE CLEARLY GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL AFTER LAST NIGHT’S PRE-SEASON WIN OVER THE NEW YORK GIANTS. BY THE WAY, THE BROWNS WERE MISSING THESE ON THEIR HELMETS WHICH USUALLY RUN FROM THE FRONT OF THE HELMET, TO THE BACK.



STRIPES



2. Aerosmith’s first tour van has been found by the History Channel’s American Pickers who are coming to Ohio by the way. The American Pickers hosts paid $25,000 for the broken old van which they called a piece of ‘rock n’ roll history’. The van was apparently abandoned in 1974, right before the release of their album ‘Toys in the Attic’. On this album was their breakout song, which was covered by Run DMC in 1986. What is the name of that song?



(Walk This Way)



3. James Corden gave viewers the longest and perhaps most beloved Carpool Karaoke installment earlier this summer when Paul McCartney sang some of the biggest Beatles hits. But according to the Late Late Show producers, there was plenty of action that you didn’t get to see. Until now. CBS will air the one-hour special Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool on Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Paul McCartney: Over/Under 74 years old?



Over - 76



4. Happy Birthday to Kylie Jenner. She has a daughter named Stormi Webster, with this American rapper.



Travis Scott



5. Youtube is about to surpass Facebook and become the second most popular website on the internet! According to The Wrap, Youtube will overtake Facebook by Thanksgiving. Amazon and Yahoo are currently 4th and 5th. But what is the most popular website on the internet?



(Google)