Trump Toohey: What Month Did The First Two Seasons Of Handmaid's Tale Debut In?

Today's Trump Toohey Questions and Answers! 2/12/2019

February 12, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Trump Toohey
1.     We heard rumors about this but now they’ve been confirmed and McDonald’s will be serving up Donut Sticks for a limited time starting February 20th.  Name any other item on the McDonalds menu.  

 

 

 


2.     Toys R Us may be making a comeback.  Newly founded Tru Kids Incorporated has bought Toys R Us, Babies R Us and the old Toys R Us mascot named ____.  

 

 

 


Geoffery 


3.     March 7th is National Cereal Day. And in honor of this special food holiday, Chicken and Waffles cereal is landing at Walmart.  The name of the cereal?  Post’s Chicken and Waffle Honey “Brunches” of Oats.  Let’s play a round of NAME THAT CEREAL!  American brand of cereal manufactured by General Mills, consisting of pulverized oats in the shape of a solid torus.  

 

 

 


Cheerios


4.     PRAISE. BE. The Handmaid’s Tale is officially coming back on June 5th! The first two seasons both debuted in WHAT month?

 

 

 

 


April


5.     A teaser for Hulu’s upcoming Catch-22 miniseries dropped with George Clooney directing and starring. Which author wrote the novel Catch-22?

 

 

 

 

 
Joseph Heller

