Trump Toohey: What Is The Last Name of the Family In Modern Family?

1. Pink was honored yesterday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the 2,656th star on Hollywood Boulevard. Ellen DeGenereswas also on hand to pay tribute to her good friend. Who’s older? Ellen? Or Pink?



Ellen – 61

Pink - 39



2. The celebrity of Baker Mayfield continues to grow as the Browns quarterback appears on the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s web series. Mayfield chats about how he beat the odds in college as a walk-on, and his life off the field. Details on the Jen and Tim show page at star102cleveland.com. Who’s taller? Kevin Hart? Baker?

Baker Mayfield – 6’1”

Kevin Hart – 5’4”



3. Jason Aldean and his wife are the proud parents of a baby girl named Navy Rome Williams, whom the couple welcomed on Feb. 4. Grammy or No Grammy for Jason Aldean?

Nope – 4 nominations



4. Modern Family is coming to a close in 2020 with its 11th season. The mockumentary follows Jay, played by Ed O’Neil and his family, called the _______.

Pritchetts



5. NBC announced it will be canceling its live TV musical for “Hair”. According to NBC, it has ‘not abandoned live musicals altogether’. What year did Hair premiere on Broadway? 1968, 1972 or 1978?

1968