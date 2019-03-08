Trump Toohey: What Is The Last Name of The Couple That Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt Play In "Mad About You"?

1. Spring is finally coming to Cleveland. Forecasters say the projected high for next Thursday is 65-degrees. That reminds me. What are we doing this weekend? Springing ahead on hour? Or falling back one hour?



Springing ahead

2. The cast and fans of “The Shawshank Redemption” are coming together in Mansfield to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie in August. Morgan Freeman was nominated for an Oscar for “Best actor in a Leading Role”, but lost to this actor for his leading role in Forrest Gump.



Tom Hanks

3. Well, we’re down to the last one. Blockbuster has one, that’s right one, left in the entire world. It’s location, Bend, Oregon. At its peak, in 2004, how many Blockbuster locations were worldwide? 9,000? 11,000? 14,000?



9,000

4. The cast and fans of The Shawshank Redemption will gather in Mansfield to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie this August. In the movie, Andy receives a poster from Red which features WHICH actresses? This actress is also in the official title of the short story which the movie is based on. Veronica Lake, Rita Hayworth?

Rita Hayworth

5. 90s sitcom Mad About You is getting rebooted with both Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt attached to the project. The two play a married couple, Paul and Jamie. What’s their last name on the show?

Buchman (Book-man)