Trump Toohey: What Kind of Rollercoaster Is The Valravn?

1. Big news yesterday as The Cleveland Indians’ Carlos Santana will be a starter in the 2019 MLB All-Star game. Which position will he be starting in the game? First base? Short stop? Center field?



First base

2. Tom Higgenson of the Plain White T’s joined is at 7:15. You can check it out on the Jen and Tim show page. The Plain White T’s are best known for this song, which hit #1 on the Billboard Top 100 in July of 2007.

Hey There Delilah

3. The Valravn roller coaster at Cedar Point closed yesterday after two trains bumped each other the day before. The Valravn opened as the tallest, fastest and longest one of these types of coasters in the world.

Dive Coaster

4. The actress who played the ICONIC Cersei from Game of Thrones will be shooting a pilot for Showtime, a dramedy called Rita. Cersei was part of which Game of Thrones family?

Lannister

5. The trailer for the upcoming Charlie’s Angles movie dropped, and will feature an Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus collaboration. Which of the three ‘new’ Angles is the youngest? Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott or Ella Balinska?

Ella Balinska