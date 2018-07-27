Trump Toohey: What Kind of Dog Is Lassie?

The North Olmstead Swenson’s is opening on August 10th, so save the date because it’s totally worth it! Now Swenson’s serves Zucchini, as do most Italian restaurants and county fairs in this fashion.

(Fried)

Keli on Facebook shared a really cool photo of a Sunflower growing out of a storm drain on I-90. We shard it on the Jen and Tim Show page just in time for today’s holiday: happy take your plant for a walk day! Now this type of plant is defined as being ‘thick’ usually to retain water in arid climates or soil conditions. A perfect example of this type of plant is Aloe.

(Succulent)

So this got awkward…Tom Guiry who played Scotty Smalls from The Sandlot, took a photo with someone wearing a Scotty Smalls t-shirt! BUT Apparently the guy wearing the didn’t even recognize Tom Guiry! AWKWARD! Tom Guiry was also the lead in the 1994 film, Lassie. What kind of dog is Lassie?

(Collie)

Orange is the New Black Season 6 is out today! If you’re like me and forgot what happened over the last five seasons, we have a recap video up at star102cleveland.com. Now this show had nine seasons on A&E and it followed troublesome youth who were shown what it was like in prison. What’s the name of this show?

(Beyond Scared Straight)

Grab the popcorn and strike a pose, there’s going to be a Charlie’s Angels remake! Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will be the new trio. Now there’s been plenty of Charlie’s Angels throughout the years, but can you name two of the three actresses who were Charlie’s Angels in the 2000 film?

(Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu)