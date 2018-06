Trump Toohey: What Is J.R. Smith's Real Name?

1. ARE YOU READY FOR THIS? SAME. DAY. TARGET. DELIVERY. IS COMING TO CLEVELAND. TARGET IS COLLABORATING WITH ONLINE MARKETPLACE, SHIPT, TO BRING SAME DAY DELIVERY ON JUNE 21ST TO GREATER CLEVELAND. YES! WHEN YOU WALK INTO ANY TARGET LOCATION, THIS COLOR IS THE PRIMARY COLOR YOU’LL SEE THROUGHOUT THE STORE AND IS INCORPORATED INTO THEIR LOGO.



RED



2. SOFIA RICHIE APPARENTLY KICKED SCOTT DISICK TO THE CURB AFTER HE CHEATED ON HER, AND WAS SPOTTED GETTING COZY WITH ANOTHER WOMAN. SOFIA RICHIE’S DAD, IS WHO?



LIONEL RICHIE



3. “ROSEANNE”, WITHOUT “ROSEANNE”? IT COULD BE IN THE WORKS. ABC IS GAUGING THE INTEREST IN KEEPING THE BRAND “ROSEANNE”, BUT CENTERING THE SHOW AROUND SARA GILBERT’S CHARACTER “DARLENE”. SARA IS ALSO A CO-HOST AND CREATOR OF THIS DAY TIME TALK SHOW ON CBS.



THE TALK



4. ANGELINA JOLIE IS A BIRTHDAY GIRL. SHE HAS ONE ACADEMY AWARD WIN FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS FOR THIS 1999 FILM.



GIRL, INTERRUPTED



5. J R SMITH GOT MOST OF THE BLAME FOR THE GAME 1 LOSS AGAINST THE WARRIORS, AND LAST NIGHT HE HAD JUST 5 POINTS. HIS ACTUAL FIRST NAME ISN’T “J.R.”, NOR DOES IT START WITH THE LETTER “J” OR “R”. WHAT IS HIS FIRST NAME?



EARL