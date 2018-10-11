Trump Toohey: What Is Jessie J's 2011 Hit Song?

1. The Housewives of New Jersey will be losing a husband, as Joe Giudice (JU-DEE-CHAY) (JEW DICE) will be deported to Italy after his release from prison due to fraud. He’s married to thishousewife who is known for flipping a table on the show.



Teresa Giudice



2. Did you see who was in town yesterday? SNOOP DOGG! He was in town talking about a new screenplay based on his life, "Redemption of a Dogg," which will be on stage at Playhouse Square later this month. Name this Snoop Song!



Gin and Juice (CLIP 10)



3. Happy Birthday to Luke Perry! Back in the day he was known as Dylan McKay on 90210, but more recently known as this character on “Riverdale”.



Fred Andrews



4. The US Postal Service is asking for the biggest price jump on stamps in HISTORY! They’re looking to add five additional cents. Taking into account the current price of a stamp, how much would the proposed new price be of a stamp?



55 cents, stamps are currently 50 cents



5. Channing Tatum has already moved on from his spilt with Jenna and is apparently dating British Singer Jessie J. Jessie J had one worldwide hit which was about money. What was the name of this 2011 hit?



Price Tag