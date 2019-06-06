Trump Toohey: What Has The Higher Rotten Tomatoes Rating: The Handmaid's Tale or Black Mirror?

1. Ed Sheeran is getting his own line of ketchup. The singer, a huge ketchup fan, has teamed with Heinz for his very own Edchup bottles. The ketchup can be ordered online for $5, along with $2.50 in shipping charges. That sounds a lot better than “EdTurd” which would the combination of Ed Sheeran, and this yellow condiment.

Ed + Mustard = forever

2. The CMT Music Awards were last night to honor country music videos. Who is the most awarded country artist at the CMTs? It’s either Carrie Underwood, Kenney Chesney or Reba?

Carrie Underwood

3. Will there be a “Friends” reunion? Jennifer Aniston is down for it. At least, that’s what she told Ellen. “I would do it,” Jen said. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure. Anything could happen.” What year did the show “Friends” end its 10 year run? 2004? 2006? 2008?

2004

4. Huge Favorites: The Handmaid’s Tale and Black Mirror both have mixed reviews on their new seasons that dropped yesterday. Which show has the higher rating according to Rotten Tomatoes?

The Handmaid’s Tale - 86%

Black Mirror – 83%

5. A New original, animated series based on Baby Shark is coming. Oh boy. Which order are the first three sharks mentioned? Baby, Daddy Mommy? Daddy, Mommy Baby? Baby, Mommy, Daddy?

Baby, Mommy, Daddy