Trump Toohey: What Is The Full Name of Batman’s Trusted Butler?

1. Cleveland Monsters couldn’t quite get it done last night as the fell to the Syracuse Crunch 2-1. They still lead the series 2 games to 1. The Cleveland Monsters play their home games, where?



Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse

2. Happy Birthday to Kelly Clarkson! As we all know, she was the first ever winner of American Idol back in 2002. Who were the three American Idol judges that year?



Randy, Simon, Paula

3. The Mario Kart based Mushroom Rally is coming to Medina on September 14th and 15th. Which one of these is not a standard power up item in the video game Mario Kart? Green Shell, Red Shell or Yellow Shell?



Yellow Shell

4. Jennifer Garner has graced the cover of People's "The Beautiful Issue”. She's supported tons of charities and inspires girls to be themselves. Above all, she loves being a mom. Her male co-cost in “13 Going on 30” is Mark Ruffalo, who plays which character in the Avengers franchise?



Bruce Banner/Hulk

5. Tomorrow night is the series finale of Gotham, the show about Bruce Wayne becoming Batman. What is the full name of Batman’s trusted butler? First and last name please.



Alfred Pennyworth