Trump Toohey: What Football Team Played At The Akron Rubber Bowl?

1. BIG MONEY FOR DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND TONIGHT AS THE CAVS TAKE ON THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS AT THE Q. EACH HOME GAME IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE 4 MILLION DOLLARS IN DIRECT SPENDING TO THE DOWNTOWN AREA. SO WHICH GAME OF THE SERIES IS TONIGHT? IS IT GAME #3? #4? OR #5?



GAME 3

2. “HEY, LET’S ROLL TO IHOB”…SOUNDS A BIT ODD, BUT THAT MIGHT BE WHAT WE’RE SAYING IN THE NEAR FUTURE. IHOP TWEETED YESTERDAY THAT THEY’RE CHANGING ITS NAME FROM “IHOP” TO “IHOB”. WE WILL FIND OUT THE DETAILS DURING THE BIG REVEAL ON JUNE 11TH. “IHOP” IS AN ACRONYM THAT STAND FOR WHAT?



INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES



3. THE CITY OF AKRON SAYS IT WILL BEGIN EMERGENCY DEMOLITION OF THE RUBBER BOWL NEXT WEEK. THE SITE POSES A SAFETY RISK TO THE PUBLIC. FROM ITS OPENING IN 1940 TO 2008, THE RUBBER BOWL WAS HOME TO THIS COLLEGE’S FOOTBALL TEAM.



UNIVERSITY OF AKRON



4. IN SAD NEWS, FASHION DESIGNER KATE SPADE WAS FOUND DEAD YESTERDAY. KATE SPADE HANDBAGS WAS LAUNCHED IN 1993 WITH HER THEN BOYFRIEND ANDY SPADE, WHO BECAME HER HUSBAND, AND IS THE BROTHER OF THIS COMEDIC ACTOR.



DAVID SPADE



5. MISS AMERICA IS SCRAPPING THE SWIMSUIT COMPETITION TO FOCUS ON TALENT AND ACHIEVEMENTS. ALSO THE EVENING GOWN COMPETITION PHASE WILL BE REVAMPED. THIS YEAR’S MISS AMERICA COMPETITION IS ON SEPTEMBER 9TH. ON SEPTEMBER 10TH OF LAST YEAR, THE WINNING CONTESTANT OF THE MISS AMERICA COMPETITION, WAS FROM WHICH STATE? NORTH DAKOTA? WEST VIRGINIA? OR CALIFORNIA?

NORTH DAKOTA