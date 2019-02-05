Trump Toohey: What Fictional City Does The Young and The Restless Take Place In?

1. Charlotte Russe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close 94 stores. Charlotte Russe sells mostly…what? Clothing? Hates? Video Games?



Clothing

2. Costco is selling a wedding cake – that’s made of 24 lbs of cheese. It feeds between 102-150 people. Let’s play a round of “NAME THAT CHEESE – The simple edition”. Name any type of cheese.



3. After controversy regarding which songs would or would not be performing, all five Original Song nominees will get to perform at the Oscars. That includes Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga as well as music from Mary Poppins Returns. Which of these is NOT a song from the ORIGINAL Mary Poppins? “Chim Chim Cher-ee”, “Let’s Go Fly A Mop” or “A Spoonful of Sugar”



“Let’s Go Fly A Mop”



4. Kristoff St. John who starred on The Young and the Restless since 1991 was pronounced dead on Sunday. The Young and the Restless takes place in what fictional city?



Genoa City, Wisconsin

5. The Bachelor was on last night and I’d give you details but I don’t wanna spoil the show. Colton Underwood finished in which place on the fourteeth season of the Bachelorette?



4th