Trump Toohey: What Does TGIT Stand For?

1. It’s official: The Cleveland Indians will be taking on the Astros in the first round of the playoffs. The Astros are from which city?



Houston



2. OMG it’s TGIT on ABC later on tonight. What does TGIT stand for?



Thank God/Goodness It’s Thursday



3. The Tilted Kilt has closed! The corner of Prospect and Ontario will be turned into a second Panini’s. Which one of these three Cleveland chains does NOT have a downtown location? B Spot, Melt or Barrio?



Melt (B Spot technically has a restaurant in the Q Arena!, Barrio is on Prospect)



4. The girls on The Talk are wasting no time filling Julie Chen’s vacant seat. Rosie O’Donnell and Carrie Ann Inaba are both up for the new open seat. Rosie had her own TV show which ran from 1996 to 2002. What was the name of that show?



The Rosie O’Donnell Show



5. Elton John recently kicked off his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, which will be his final trek, but that tour isn’t ending anytime soon. In fact, the singer just added 25 more North American dates. So he will now have to stops in Cleveland. Sir Elton John has an Academy Award win for which one these songs? All of them were nominated for an Academy Award by the way… Circle of Life? Can you Feel the Love Tonight? Hakuna Matata?



Can You Feel The Love Tonight