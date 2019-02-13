Trump Toohey: What Does O.A.R. Stand For? When's The Indians Opening Day?

1. If you plan on going to Opening Day for the Indians, you can register for early access tickets. Get registered at Indians.com/openingday. The home opener is when? April 1st? July 1st? or August 1st?



April 1st



2. The sequel to Coming to America is slated for 2020. The movie will star Which Actor who plays Prince Akeem in the original 1988 film?

Eddie Murphy



3. America’s Got Talent will be replacing Heidi Klum and Mel B with Gabrielle Union & Julianne Hough for their upcoming 14th season. Julianne Hough is primarily a dancer, but she made her lead acting role in this 2011 remake of a 1984 comedy-drama dance film.

Footloose



4. O.A.R. will be headed to Jacobs Pavilion this summer as a part of its “The Mighty O.A.R. Summer Tour” on June 25. O.A.R. is an acronym for what?

Of A Revolution



5. More people watched the Grammys this year than last year with 19.8 million viewers. Alicia Keys was your host. Who hosted the Grammys, last year? By the way, this person was the host the past two years.



James Corden