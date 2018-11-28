Trump Toohey: What Does BFG Stand For?

1. The holiday season is upon us, which means a lot of folks have been listening to thisMariah Carey classic Christmas song. So much so, it’s on this week’s “Billboard” Hot 100 chart.



All I want for Christmas is You



2. Starbucks just released something new to add even more festivity to your morning coffee runs. It's called the Juniper Latte. According to the company, it is a latte with "a hint of juniper and sage, an evergreen aroma and citrus notes," which means it may or may not taste like an actual Christmas tree. Can you name any other Starbucks holiday drinks released this time of year?



Peppermint Mocha

Gingerbread Latte

Egg Nog Latte



3. Sad news yesterday, the creator of Spongebob Squarepants, Stephen Hillenburg, has passed away. He passed away at the age of 57 due to ALS. On the show, what is the name of Spongebob’s pink starfish friend?



Patrick​



4. Netflix is making animated series from some of the books written by legendary children’s author Roald (ROO-ALL) Dahl. Among the stories will be Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the BFG. The BFG stands for what?



The Big Friendly Giant



5. More stores are opening at the Shoppes of Parma - including a brand new Old Navy coming in early December. Old Navy launched in 1994, but from 1993-1994 was known by this name.



Gap Warehouse