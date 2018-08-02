Trump Toohey: What Does ALF Stand For?

1. Jennifer Aniston let loose in a new interview, saying that there are misconceptions that she’s sad and heartbroken. She clarified she’s not heartbroken and admitted she fantasizes ABOUT a ‘Friends’ reboot and a ‘Golden Girls’ spin-off. Speaking of heartbreak, Jennifer Aniston is very well known for her relationship with this actor. They were married in 2000, but divorced by 2005.

(Brad Pitt)

2. RAISING CANE’S IS COMING TO TOWN! The Louisiana-based phenomenon is set to open its first Cleveland-area restaurant in Strongsville on Tuesday. RAISING CANE’S IS BEST KNOWN FOR THIS FOOD WHICH CAN BE DIPPED IN A VARIETY OD DIPPY-DOOS.

CHICKEN OR CHICKEN FINGERS

3. CNN HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY’RE AIRING THE FINAL SEASON OF ANTHONY BOURDAIN’S SHOW “PARTS UNKNOWN” THIS FALL. IT TURNS OUT THAT THEY HAD ENOUGH MATERIAL TO PRIOR TO HIS DEATH TO PRESENT A FINAL SEASON OF THE SHOW. CNN IS AN ACRONYM THAT STANDS FOR ____ NEWS NETWORK.

CABLE

4. While filming the second season of Big Little Lies, photos surfaced online of Reese Witherspoon pelting Meryl Streep with Ice Cream! Apparently there will be some major drama between their characters… Meryl and Reese worked before in a political thriller film called Rendition in 2007. Which Gyllenhaal brother was the star alongside them? Jake, Maggie or Stephen?

(Jake)

5. It’s been confirmed that the original writers of the 1980s sitcom ALF are back together for a reboot. In ALF, the Tanners take care of a friendly extraterrestrial whose nickname is ALF, which is an acronym for what?



Alien Life Form