Trump Toohey: What Do You Lather Inside The Middle Of A Boston Cream Pie?

1. The Cleveland Indians unveiled new uniforms without this logo, which was the first time in 70 years.



Chief Wahoo



2. Right now you can win a trip to Boston to see The Rolling Stones in concert! Details at star102cleveland.com! Can you name one of the two usual options you would use to lather the inside of a Boston Cream Pie?



Custard/Cream



Last night was the season finale of "Dancing With The Stars". SPOILER ALERT! Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess were declared the season 27 champions. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were your hosts. Tom has been one of the hosts since the show began in 2005, but who was his co-host prior to Erin from Season 10-Season 17?



Brooke Burke-Charvet



4. Remember how there was a Lego version of the A Christmas Story House? They needed 10,000 votes to get it in front of LEGO - they did it, but LEGO passed on the idea. Now, the guy who invented the first one, has created a smaller version. And is looking for 10,000 more votes. Obviously, the story revolves around the character, Ralphie. What is his last name?



Parker



5. Emily Blunt and the Backstreet Boys performed I Want It That Way on Ellen. We got it up at star102cleveland.com. Emily Blunt will be staring in Mary Poppins Returns coming out next month. In the original Mary Poppins, what were the name of the two kids she babysat for?



Jane and Michael