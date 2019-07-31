Trump Toohey: What Did Trevor Bauer Cut His Hand On Prior to the 2016 American League Championship Series?

1. The Cleveland Browns will add a statue of Hall of Famer Otto Graham at FirstEnergy Stadium. Otto Graham played which position for the Cleveland Browns from 1946-1955.



QB



2. Trevor Bauer is gone. He was traded to the Cincinnati Reds last night. Before game 2 of the 2016 American League Championship Series, Bauer cut his finger on this, basically causing him to not be able to pitch in that series.



Drone or Drone Propeller



3. Next Wednesday will be the Cleveland Orchestra’s free Star Spangled Spectacular on Mall B. The best player in an orchestra section is referred to as what?



First Chair



4. The world’s largest bounce house is coming to Cleveland at the end of August. The song “Jump Around” is by which hip hop group?



House of Pain



5. No one’s quite sure what to expect from the upcoming Storm Area 51 gathering, but no matter who shows up, Arby’s will be there with their food truck to feed all the alien hunters. Speaking of aliens, one of the stars of the 1996 movie Independence Day was Will Smith. He’s been nominated twice for an Academy Award. Can you give me the name of both of those films?



Ali

The Pursuit of Happyness