Trump Toohey: What Decade Was The Hollywood Sign Built?

1. HBO RELEASED A TRAILER FOR “HARD KNOCKS” WITH THE CLEVELAND BROWNS YESTERDAY. THE FIRST OF FIVE EPISODES PREMIERES ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 7TH AT 10PM. WHO IS THE COACH OF THE CLEVELAND BROWNS?



HUE JACKSON



2. Oscar, a 3-year-old Golden Retriever, earned himself a standing ovation on Tuesday night’s episode of America’s Got Talent. He and his owner, both from Warren, OH made it through to the next round. By the way, Oscar is the first ever singing dog to appear on the show. Can you name any of the current four judges on the show “America’s Got Talent”?



Howie Mandel. Simon Cowell. Mel B. Heidi Klum



3. Did you know that Whitney Houston was a producer for The Princess Diaries? This random fact went viral on twitter yesterday. Anne Hathaway’s film debut was The Princess Diaries, as she stared alongside this legendary actress and singer.



(Julie Andrews)



4. Actor Kevin Bacon will be performing in Cleveland tonight at the Music Box Supper Club. It’s sold out! But can you imagine see ‘The Bacon Brothers” on stage? By the way, what’s his brother’s name?



Michael



5. Warner Bros. Studios wants to build a sky tram to the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles. The move is criticized for potentially causing ill-effects for the park where the sign is located. In what decade was the Hollywood sign built? The 1920s? The 1930s? The 1940s?





The 1920s

(1923, the sign was as an advertisement for a local real estate development, but due to increasing recognition, the sign was left up)