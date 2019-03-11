Trump Toohey: What Decade Does The Captain Marvel Movie Take Place In?

1. Krispy Kreme is bringing back their Green O’riginal Glazed doughnuts for St. Patrick’s Day. Name any type of Kristy Kreme doughnut.



Glazed etc

2. Jennifer Lopez said yes to Alex Rodriguez’s proposal. Who’s older? A=Rod? Or J-Lo?

Jennifer Lopez – 49

Alex Rodriguez - 43

3. Captain Marvel launched with $153 million dollars domestically this last weekend. What decade does the movie take place in? 1980s? 1990s? 2000s?

1990s

4. Julianne Moore reveals she was fired from Can You Ever Forgive Me? as the lead actress. The movie went on to star this actress who netted an Oscar Nomination

Melissa McCarthy

5. If you love Elf on the Shelf and wish his magic didn’t end with Christmas, then you’re going to love the Peep on a Perch. It’s like the Elf, but for Easter. During the National Peeps eating contest of 2017, a record amount of peeps were eaten in a 5 minute span. How many Peeps were consumed? 155? 255? Or 355?

255