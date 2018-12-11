Trump Toohey: What Color Is Sonic The Hedgehog? Name The Town In Stranger Things!

1. A Ryan Reynolds voiced Pikachu movie will be in competition with now a Live Action Sonic The Hedgehog movie! What color is the famous hedgehog?



Blue



2. Construction is beginning on a massive Ohio City apartment complex. The Church and State apartment building will be eleven-stories tall and should be completed by spring of 2020. Is Ohio City on the east, or west side of Cleveland?

West

3. The holiday season has brought renewed interest in the classic Wham! holiday tune “Last Christmas.” In fact, for the first time ever the track has reached the Top 40 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 singles chart. Finish this HIT song title by the duo, WHAM? Wake me up before you ____

GO-GO

4. The trailer is out for the 3rd and last season of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events” starring Neil Patrick Harris. The show airs on January 1st. Who is the author who wrote the series of books?

Lemony Snicket

5. Netflix has released another teaser trailer for the third season of Stranger Things, and although it doesn't include any new footage, it did reveal the titles for all eight episodes of the next season. Stranger Things is set in this fictional town in Indiana.

Hawkins