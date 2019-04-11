Trump Toohey: What Color Jacket Do You Get If You Win The Masters?

1. Sandusky has been voted one of the 10 best coastal towns in the US according to USA Today. And yes, you can vote to push it to the #1 spots. The reason it’s a top 10 town? Dining, shopping and of coursethis amusement park, located in Sandusky, certainly helps.



Cedar Point



2. In the world of golf it’s a big day as The Masters kicks off. When you win the Masters you receive this color jacket.

Green



3. Carly Rae Jepsen tickets are up for grabs today, and all week long for Trump Toohey. Carley Rae Jepsen is best known for her song “Call Me Maybe”, but in 2016 performed in this LIVE television special remake of a 1978 film.

Grease: Live



4. A trailer for ninth season of American Horror Story came out. The season is subtitled “1984”. Which one of these is NOT a subtitle for an American Horror Story season? Apocalypse, Vampires or Cult?

Vampires



5. Kate McKinnon will play Elizabeth Holmes’ in a Hulu series about Holmes’ disgraced company. Kate has been a cast member of Saturday Night Live since WHAT YEAR? 2010, 2012 or 2015?

2012