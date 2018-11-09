Trump Toohey: What Color Dye Is Used In A Magic 8 Ball?

1. Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged! The announcement was made on Meg’s Instagram. Who is older? Meg? Or John?



John – 67

Meg - 56



2. "Feeling Strangely Fine" was the second album from the band Semisonic and their big hit "Closing Time" just turned 20 years old this year. Fill in the lyric: The chorus of the song goes like this: I know who I want to _______.



take me home



3. Netflix dropped the trailer for (MOW-GLEE) Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, slated to come out on December 7th. Mowgli (MOW-GLEE) is the main character of WHAT tale turned Disney film?



The Jungle Book



4. The Magic 8 Ball, Uno and pinball are officially legends – as they’re now enshrined in the Toy Hall of Fame. The Magic 8 ball: such a simple toy. Plastic for the outside, alcohol and thiscolor dye for the inside.



BLUE



5. New movies this weekend include The Grinch and The Girl in The Spider’s Web. The latter is a soft reboot and the 2nd movie following THIS book turned movie which came out in 2011.



The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo