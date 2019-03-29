Trump Toohey: What City Does Full House Take Place In?

1. The I-X Indoor Amusement Park opens today. And those are the tickets up for grabs today, and have been all week long. The IX Indoor Amusement Park takes places in this building.

IX Center

2. Cedar Point revealed more about Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island - it’s described as having physically active challenges, mystery solving a minute by minute real life adventure. Which is the most recent roller coaster to open at Cedar Point. Valravn? Gatekeeper? Or Steel Vengeance?

Steel Vengeance

3. Just announced: Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles will star in “The God Committee” together, a medical movie about organ transplant. Julia Stiles was nominated for an Emmy and Golden Globe for playing Lumen on what crime drama starring Michael C. Hall?

Dexter

4. The Full House, house is about to go on the market. The actual house is located in San Francisco, but the show actually set in THIS city.

San Francisco

5. New shows on Netflix this weekend include the third season of Santa Clarita Diet today and the fifth season of How to get Away With Murder tomorrow. Santa Clarita Diet stars Drew Barrymore who plays WHAT character in the classic E.T. movie?

Gertie