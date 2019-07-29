Trump Toohey: What Channel Airs Shark Week?

1. Baby Shark cereal is coming. Oh yes, that Baby Shark. Look for it at Sam’s Club next month. Which one of these sharks is not a shark mentioned in the song? Mommy Shark? Daddy Shark? Lemon Shark?



Lemon Shark



2. Russi Taylor, the current voice of Minnie Mouse passed away at the age of 75. What two colors of shoes does the character Minnie Mouse usually wear? Yellow and Pink? Black and Brown? Pink and Blue?



Yellow and Pink​



3. Lion King stays at #1 in the box office while Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” Goes #2 with 40 million. This is Quentin Tarantino’s best box office opening weekend. What’s Quentin’s third best box office opening weekend? Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction or Django Unchained?



Django Unchained



4. Guess what started last night?! Shark Week! Which network airs Shark Week?



Discovery



5. Baker Mayfield has a mustache. Ah the mustache, an underrated strip of hair. Tom Selleck with arguably the best stache of life. He’s been on so many TV shows, but this current show on CBS, that’s spanned nearly a decade, is his most recent.



Blue Bloods