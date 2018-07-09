Trump Toohey: What Brand of Soup Did Andy Warhol Use In His 'Soup Cans'?

1. YOUR CLEVELAND INDIANS WILL BE SENDING 5 PLAYERS TO THE ALL STAR GAME ON JULY 17TH. CAN YOU NAME ANY OF THEM?



JOSE RAMIREZ, 3rd Baseman – Voted American League Starter

FRANCISCO LINDOR, Shortstop

MICHAEL BRANTLEY, Outfielder

COREY KLUBER, Starting Pitcher

TREVOR BAUER, Starting Pitcher



2. Today is the 56th anniversary for Andy Warhol’s famous soup cans painting! What was the brand of soup that Andy Warhol screenprinted?



(Campbell’s)



3. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO TOM HANKS. ARGUABLY, OK THERE REALLY IS NO ARGUMENT…HE’S THE BEST ACTOR, EVER. WHICH ONE OF THESE TOM HANKS MOVIES DID NOTMAKE AT LEAST $100 MILLION AT THE BOX OFFICE? PHILADEPHIA? BIG? OR A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN?



PHILADELPHIA - $77.4 MILLION

BIG - $115 MILLION

A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN - $107.5 MILLION



4. SORRY LADIES, Justin Bieber aka the Canadian cutie is ENGAGED! He’s engaged to model Hailey Baldwin. Now what’s Justin Bieber’s biggest Billboard solo hit? Boyfriend? Sorry? What Do U Mean?



(Sorry, #2 (but biggest solo hit, Despacito is #1), What Do U Mean #3, Boyfriend #9)



5. “Ant-Man and the Wasp” topped the box office this weekend with $76 million while “Incredibles 2” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” finish the top 3. Now GET THIS, it’s the first animated film to surpass $500 million at the North American box office, and it’s now the highest grossing PG-film of all time. Which PG –rated movie did Incredibles beat out of the top spot? Finding Dory, Frozen or 2017’s Beauty and the Beast?



(Beauty and the Beast (2017)

#2: Beauty and the Beast (2017)

$504,014,165

#3

Finding Dory

$486,295,561

#8

Frozen

$400,738,009

Incredibles 2 is at 504,382,414