Trump Toohey: What Actor Played Harry Potter?

1. Happy First Day of Summer! So is today the longest, or shortest, day of the year?



Longest



2. The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite mobile game is released today - it’s like Pokémon Go. Which actor plays the role of Harry Potter in the movie franchise?



Daniel Radcliffe



3. It’s finally here…Toy Story 4 out in theatres. Let’s play a round of “Tell Me That Toy” This 1980s toy is a cartoon character originally used in greeting cards, but who was later expanded to include dolls, posters, and other products. Her friends included Huckleberry Pie and Blueberry Muffin. Tell Me That Toy!



Strawberry Shortcake



4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have formally split from their joint charity organization with Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Royal Foundation. What is the purpose of the Royal Foundation? Supporting charities, Funding British People or Providing Academic Grants?



Supporting charities



5. Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello dropped their new steamy Latin pop track “Senorita”. What is the name of Beyonce and Shakira’s 2007 Latin collaboration?



Beautiful Liar​